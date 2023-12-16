Is Israel deliberately targeting journalists in Gaza?

The war on Gaza has been the deadliest for media workers ever recorded.

Israel’s war on Gaza is the deadliest for media workers ever recorded, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

At least 90 journalists and staff have been killed since the conflict began on October 7.

The International Federation of Journalists says around three-quarters of all deaths in 2023 have been in Gaza.

They have mainly been Palestinians covering the story as international news outlets have been prevented from entering the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military.

The latest to die is Al Jazeera’s Samer Abudaqa, who was reporting from a United Nations-run school in the southern city of Khan Younis when it was targeted by a drone attack.

There is mounting evidence that the Israeli military is deliberately putting the media directly in the firing line.

International calls for accountability for the unprecedented killing of journalists since October 7 are growing.

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Tamer Almisshal – Palestinian journalist and investigative reporter at Al Jazeera

Jim Boumelha – The International Federation of Journalists

Triestino Mariniello – Professor of law at Liverpool John Moores University and member of the legal team for Gaza victims before the ICC