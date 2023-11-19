Could Israel’s war on Gaza provoke regional instability?

Palestinians suffer daily horrors while the United States stands by its ally Israel, as do the United Kingdom and European Union.

As Israel steps up its bombardment of Gaza, military and political support from the United States remains steadfast.

But could this war – which has caused such a humanitarian catastrophe – lead to wider regional instability?

Has that been the intention? And what role does Washington play?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project and former adviser in the office of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak

Nicholas Noe – Director of the Exchange Foundation in Beirut

HA Hellyer – Senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies in London and nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC