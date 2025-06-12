India: Investigating sexual abuse allegations in Kerala’s film industry

From actors to makeup artists, 101 East meets the women alleging sexual abuse in India’s Kerala film industry.

In 2017, a male superstar in India’s Kerala film industry was accused of orchestrating the abduction and assault of an actress.

He denies the charges, but the assault prompted an investigation into widespread misconduct in the field.

In 2024, Kerala’s highest court released a landmark report exposing systemic sexual harassment and exploitation of women in the state’s cinema.

The findings prompted public outrage and led to more women filing lawsuits against influential figures.

