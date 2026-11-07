Nepal’s fight to rebuild after flood disaster

101 East reveals Nepal’s efforts to save lives and rebuild communities after a devastating natural disaster.

On the morning of August 26, 2026, a devastating flash flood of rock and ice thundered from a high Himalayan mountain through Nepal’s valleys, sweeping away homes, villages and bridges.

At least 1,400 people were killed and more than 5,000 people remain missing.

It was the latest in a series of natural disasters that have battered Nepal in recent years as climate change accelerates.

This programme follows the rescuers risking their lives to search for the missing and those providing aid and refuge for traumatised children and families.

101 East reveals Nepal’s efforts to save lives and rebuild communities after a deadly natural disaster.