101 East
Exposing an alleged crime kingpin’s Cambodian empire
In an exclusive investigation, 101 East goes undercover in Cambodia to expose the empire of an alleged crime kingpin.
China-born billionaire Deng Pibing has spent years cultivating his image as a successful businessman who has contributed much to his adopted country, Cambodia.
His most ambitious project yet – Long Bay – has been billed as a “world-class coastal destination for culture and tourism”.
But allegations suggest a more sinister reality.
From scam factories to drug-fuelled karaoke parties, 101 East goes undercover to reveal a sprawling empire allegedly built on corruption.
Published On 10 Oct 2026