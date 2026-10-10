Exposing an alleged crime kingpin’s Cambodian empire

In an exclusive investigation, 101 East goes undercover in Cambodia to expose the empire of an alleged crime kingpin.

China-born billionaire Deng Pibing has spent years cultivating his image as a successful businessman who has contributed much to his adopted country, Cambodia.

His most ambitious project yet – Long Bay – has been billed as a “world-class coastal destination for culture and tourism”.

But allegations suggest a more sinister reality.

From scam factories to drug-fuelled karaoke parties, 101 East goes undercover to reveal a sprawling empire allegedly built on corruption.