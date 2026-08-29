Can “super coral” and cooling the sea, save reefs from climate change?

101 East investigates whether Palau could hold the key to saving the world’s coral reefs from climate-driven destruction.

The small Pacific nation of Palau has avoided the mass coral bleaching events that have devastated major reef systems like Australia’s Great Barrier Reef because its reefs are unusually resistant to heat.

As the global mean temperature continues to soar, Palau is cultivating “super coral”.

Scientists in Australia believe this technology could be the best chance to save coral reefs from annihilation and will spread larvae on the Great Barrier Reef.

101 East visits Palau and Australia to investigate if “super coral” can help the rainforests of the ocean survive the climate crisis.