China’s marriage crisis: The search for love

101 East explores how ancient traditions are getting a modern makeover as young Chinese seek new ways to find love.

China is facing a demographic crisis. As the country deals with an ageing population, China’s birthrate and marriage registrations have hit record lows.

As authorities try to encourage more young people to marry and start families, ancient matchmaking traditions are being revamped for the modern world.

From matchmakers drawing sellout crowds at theme parks to agencies that help arrange modern dating events for singles, there is no shortage of options that promise to help young people find a partner.

101 East meets the women and men combining the modern with the traditional in their quest for love.