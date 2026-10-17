Murder in Malaysia: Justice for Altantuya Shaariibuu

101 East investigates if power and politics are protecting those behind the 2006 murder of Mongolian woman in Malaysia.

Twenty years ago, two Malaysian special forces policemen brutally murdered Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu, obliterating her body with C4 military explosives.

But the truth behind why they killed her has yet to be determined, leading to suspicions of a political conspiracy to silence her.

101 East travels to Mongolia, Malaysia, France and Australia to investigate allegations of interference in the criminal trial, Altantuya’s suspected links to an allegedly corrupt submarine deal and claims by the policemen that they acted on the orders of convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who vehemently denies any involvement in the murder.