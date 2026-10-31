Do tough laws deter drug crimes? Lessons from Singapore and Malaysia

As Malaysia rethinks the death penalty for drug offences, Singapore insists tough laws deter substance abuse.

Malaysia’s decision to repeal the mandatory death penalty in 2023 has led to the re-sentencing of more than 700 drug offenders, who were once condemned to hang.

The country is now considering further reform to its drug policy.

Meanwhile, the number of executions for drug trafficking in neighbouring Singapore has accelerated in recent years.

101 East follows the stories of two death row inmates, one in Malaysia and one in Singapore, to find out how the diverging approaches have impacted their families, and asks if strict laws deter drug crimes.