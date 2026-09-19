East Asia: How AI is changing the way we bid farewell to loved ones

101 East meets innovators across East Asia using digital technology to transform how we grieve those we love.

East Asia is facing a demographic reckoning, with societies in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan ageing rapidly.

With a drastic shortage of burial space, a lucrative new market is emerging.

From AI avatars to DNA gems, technology is bringing loved ones back to life – in digital forms – raising questions about whether it will help heal or hinder the grieving process.

101 East investigates how new technology is transforming the way we bid farewell to those we love.