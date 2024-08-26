In the first of a two-part investigation, 101 East asks: Is China silencing artists in Australia?

In the past two decades, Chinese contemporary art has taken the world by storm. But under Xi Jinping, many claim it has become a weapon for propaganda and that those who push political boundaries, face intimidation and censorship – even far away in Australia. Now artists are calling out China’s influence in the arts. In the first of a two-part investigation, 101 East asks: Is China silencing artists in Australia?