The industries profiting off Chinese asylum seekers in the US

101 East investigates alleged human traffickers, scammers and middlemen profiting from the desperation of Chinese asylum seekers in America.

Reaching the United States has long been the dream for would-be migrants travelling across Latin America.

Thousands of Chinese have embarked on the dangerous route this year.

But reaching their final destination is no guarantee that their troubles will be over.

In Part 2 of The Route, 101 East heads to the US to explore an industry that has mushroomed around the Chinese citizens desperately seeking asylum.

From alleged human traffickers, scam artists and opportunists operating in Los Angeles, to the migrants who have been tricked, cheated and exploited, this undercover investigation explores the price of pursuing the so-called American Dream.