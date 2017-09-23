New sanctions by Beijing, a close ally of Pyongyang, also include an import ban on textile products from North Korea.

China is limiting its oil exports to North Korea to comply with new sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council last week, which include fuel import restrictions.

China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website on Saturday that China would ban exports of refined petroleum products from October 1, and condensates and liquefied natural gas immediately.

China will also ban textile imports from the North, the ministry said.

Textiles are one of the North's last major sources of foreign revenue following repeated rounds of UN sanctions under which Beijing cut off purchases of coal, iron ore, seafood and other goods.

China accounts for some 90 percent of the North's trade, making its cooperation critical to any efforts to derail Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

Chinese leaders were long the North's diplomatic protectors but express increasing frustration with the government of Kim Jong-un.

They supported the latest rounds of UN Security Council sanctions but are reluctant to push Pyongyang too hard for fear the government might collapse.

They also argue against doing anything that might hurt ordinary North Koreans.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump praised China for increasing financial restrictions, and has been pushing Beijing to apply more pressure to North Korea over it nuclear programme.

Source: Al Jazeera News