The UN Security Council calls for an emergency meeting after Pyongyang fires its latest ballistic missile.

In its latest launch, North Korea fired a ballistic missile from the capital Pyongyang that flew over northern Japan, drawing strong reactions from its neighbours and the US.

Friday's launch was the longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

It followed the country's sixth and most powerful nuclear test earlier this month.

The UN Security Council has called for an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the crisis.

But, will another diplomatic meeting do anything to help ease the fears and concerns over North Korea's nuclear programme?

Presenter: Martine Dennis.

Guests:

Aidan Foster Carter - Senior Research Fellow in Sociology and Modern Korea at Leeds University.

Graham Ong-Webb - Research Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Bruce Harrison - Journalist based in South Korea.

Source: Al Jazeera News