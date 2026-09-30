Why is Malaysia sending back Rohingya refugees to Myanmar?

Kuala Lumpur calls it a voluntary process, but many are raising safety concerns.

More than 100,000 Rohingya sought refuge in Malaysia nearly a decade ago, fleeing persecution and war in Myanmar. But now, thousands of Rohingya refugees are being sent back to a nation still plagued by violence.

The Malaysian government is facing accusations of forcibly deporting the refugees, a charge the government denies. It says the process is voluntary and coordinated with Myanmar’s government.

Human rights groups say it violates international law by sending refugees to countries where they risk facing prosecution or torture.

So will these objections stop the Rohingya from being sent back to Myanmar?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Phar Kim Beng – Director of the Institute of International and ASEAN Studies, and geopolitics professor at the University of Malaysia.

Lucky Karim – Democracy and human rights advocate, and the founder of Refugee Women for Peace and Justice.

Maung Zarni – Genocide scholar and cofounder of the scholar-activist network, Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia.