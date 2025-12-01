What does Netanyahu’s pardon request mean for Israel’s future?
There are divided reactions to the Israeli prime minister’s pardon request to President Isaac Herzog.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked for a presidential pardon to end the criminal prosecution against him.
He says it will unite the public, but critics say he is driving further division.
So, what are the long-term implications for Israel?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Dan Perry – political analyst
Neve Gordon – professor of human rights and international humanitarian law at Queen Mary University of London
Mitchell Barak – former aide to Benjamin Netanyahu during his time at the Foreign Ministry
