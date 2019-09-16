Saudi Arabia has tried to reassure the world that it will quickly recover from the drone attacks on its oil plants.

However, the reassurance failed to stop oil prices soaring 19 percent - their highest-ever increase in a day.

Prices have since eased, but concerns remain about the 50 percent cut for the world's biggest crude exporter.

Houthi fighters in Yemen are vowing more attacks to cripple the Saudi economy.

President Donald Trump warned that the United States is "locked and loaded" to respond, and ready to release emergency oil reserves if needed.

Will the attack force us to rethink our reliance on oil?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Jawad Anani - former deputy prime minister of Jordan

Cornelia Meyer - oil and gas specialist, Meyer Resources financial advisory firm

Bill Law - journalist and Gulf affairs analyst

