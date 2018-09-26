Is Washington's global leadership role threatened by Trump putting his country above all others?

US President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations was at sharp odds with other world leaders.

From Iran to Palestine, from trade wars to the price of oil, Trump's campaign-style address on Tuesday pitched for an independent rather than inclusive approach to the challenges facing the world.

But will his "America first" policy disrupt Washington's global leadership role and lead to isolation?

Presenter: Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Foad Izadi - professor of world studies at the University of Tehran

Steven Rogers - member of the Donald J Trump for president advisory board

Olivier Guitta - security and political risk analyst

Source: Al Jazeera News