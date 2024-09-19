Can Israel fight on two fronts?

Hezbollah is weighing its options after two days of remote attacks targeted its members and civilians.

Two days of attacks targeting communication devices have rattled Lebanon.

Thousands of people have been injured and 37 killed, including children.

Hezbollah, whose members were targeted, says it’s the worst security breach since the war on Gaza began nearly a year ago.

It’s blaming Israel and has threatened to retaliate.

With Israel moving soldiers north towards the border with Lebanon, what’s next in this escalating conflict? And is there any hope of a diplomatic solution?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Najat Aoun Saliba – Lebanese member of parliament with the nonsectarian party Taqqadum, or Progress

Robert Geist Pinfold – lecturer on peace and security at Durham University in England and an expert on strategy and territorial conflict

Jamal Ghosn – political commentator and former editor of Al-Akhbar newspaper