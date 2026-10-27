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Israel election results live: Netanyahu calls for a right-wing government

Exit polls show no outright winner but suggest Netanyahu’s coalition is tied with the main opposition bloc.

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader
Video Duration 01 minutes 37 seconds 01:37

Israel’s Eisenkot says country voted for change

By Leila Minkara, Nils Adler and Caolán Magee
Published On 27 Oct 2026

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  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says right-wing parties have won a “decisive majority” among the Zionist public and called for the formation of a “national right-wing government”.
  • Exit polls, however, show no outright winner and suggest Netanyahu’s coalition is only slightly ahead of the main opposition alliance, though neither side can secure a majority.