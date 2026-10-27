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Israel election results live: Netanyahu calls for a right-wing government
Exit polls show no outright winner but suggest Netanyahu’s coalition is tied with the main opposition bloc.
Published On 27 Oct 2026
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says right-wing parties have won a “decisive majority” among the Zionist public and called for the formation of a “national right-wing government”.
- Exit polls, however, show no outright winner and suggest Netanyahu’s coalition is only slightly ahead of the main opposition alliance, though neither side can secure a majority.