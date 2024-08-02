Video Duration 27 minutes 50 seconds
How did Russia and the West agree to a prisoner exchange?
Top-secret talks including Biden and Putin result in freedom for 26 people.
It’s the biggest prisoner swap between Russia and the West since the Cold War – despite the worst hostility in modern times because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
How was the deal done?
Why did it happen now? And could better relations follow?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Dmitry Babich – Political analyst at Sputnik International news agency
Glenn Carle – Former CIA officer and former deputy national intelligence officer for transnational threats at the National Intelligence Council
Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe at the New York Times
