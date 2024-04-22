What could be the consequences if Israel invades Rafah?

Several of Israel’s allies say they are opposed to Israeli forces launching an assault on the southern Gaza city.

More than one million Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah in southern Gaza, but there are growing fears that Israeli forces could launch an offensive on the city.

Israel’s US and European allies say they are opposed.

So will Israel push ahead regardless? What would be the consequences?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Kholoud Jwefil – economic justice officer at Oxfam who specialises in supporting women-led businesses and youth entrepreneurship

Robert Geist Pinfold – peace and security lecturer at Durham University whose research focuses on Israeli foreign and security policy

Hisham Mhanna – spokesman in Gaza for the International Committee of the Red Cross