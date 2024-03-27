Video Duration 27 minutes 55 seconds
What’s in UN expert’s report describing Israeli ‘genocide’ in Gaza?
Special Rapporteur’s report details planned indiscriminate attacks on civilians.
The UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories has accused Israel of carrying out genocidal acts in Gaza in a report.
How does the report reflect the reality on the ground?
Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative.
Yousef Hammash – Gaza advocacy officer at The Norwegian Refugee Council.
Geoffrey Nice – Human rights lawyer who prosecuted former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.
