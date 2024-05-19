Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Dozens of civilians killed in ‘barbaric attacks’
Israeli army destroying ‘entire residential blocks’ with civilians inside at the northern Jabalia refugee camp in ‘barbaric attacks’, Hamas says.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 28 people have been killed and dozens wounded – many of them women and children – after Israel launched air attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Dozens more are buried under the debris.
- Both Hamas and Israel say their soldiers have inflicted heavy casualties as Israel’s ground invasion of northern and southern Gaza intensifies.