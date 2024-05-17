Israeli far right sees victory as ‘ultimate annihilation of the Gaza Strip’

Marc Lamont Hill talks to journalist Orly Noy about the extreme elements in Israel’s leadership.

Israel’s war on Gaza rages on with the death toll at more than 35,000 Palestinians and climbing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is facing growing internal friction over the way forward in the war. Many of the coalition’s far-right members have urged the prime minister to ignore growing international pressure to rein in Israel’s onslaught on the territory.

Tensions are also rising among the Israeli public with citizens taking to the streets to protest against Netanyahu’s policies and demand his resignation.

So what lies ahead for the country’s leadership?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to journalist and editor of Local Call, Orly Noy, about the political climate in Israel.