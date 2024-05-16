If Israel doesn’t want a ceasefire, what does it want?

Former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy reviews the internal debates happening in Israel, Palestine and the US.

Israeli leaders insist on an open-ended war in Gaza until the Palestinian group Hamas is defeated, but this goal is a “fantasy”, argues former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy.

Levy, president of the US/Middle East Project, tells host Steve Clemons that the biggest problem is the Joe Biden administration’s refusal to act as a superpower and stop bankrolling Israel’s war.

Levy also explains how the war on Gaza has put the ideology of Zionism “under the microscope”, and how Israel and the West have prevented the Palestinians from rebuilding a robust national liberation movement.