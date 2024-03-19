How can Israel’s war on Gaza be allowed to continue?
Starvation and disease pose imminent dangers.
As Israel’s brutal war on Gaza continues, the 2.3 million residents of the besieged Palestinian territory face the imminent risk of famine.
More than 31,800 people have been killed and 74,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
Photos: Gaza hunger warnings grow as hopes build for ceasefire
‘Boycott Germany for forcing Palestinians to pay for its crimes’
These children left Gaza but still suffer mental trauma from Israel’s war
The wounded rely on a health system that’s either destroyed or under attack by Israeli forces.
What can bring Gaza’s suffering to an end?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Fidaa Al-Araj – Oxfam aid worker in Gaza
Arwa Mhanna – Middle East senior adviser for advocacy and policy, Mercy Corps aid agency
Francesca Albanese – United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory
Sam Rose – Director of planning for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)