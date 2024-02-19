Does Israel care about international justice?

UN’s International Court of Justice holds public hearings on consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

The International Court of Justice is hearing submissions on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

It will consider the legal consequences of Israel’s ongoing breach of Palestinians’ right to self-determination as well as how Israeli policies impact not only the occupied areas but also other countries and the United Nations.

Advisory opinions by the UN’s top court are nonbinding, but they carry significant moral and legal authority.

When a decision is announced, will it have global implications?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Riad Malki – foreign minister of Palestine

Ardi Imseis – legal counsel for Palestine

Nour Odeh – Palestinian political analyst

Mehran Kamrava – professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar