Why are relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan so tense?

Afghanistan hits several targets in Pakistan in retaliation for air strikes last week.

The Afghan Ministry of Defence says it has carried out several strikes in Pakistan in retaliation for an attack last week.

It is the latest act in growing cross-border violence between the neighbours.

Pakistan says it was targeting armed groups along its frontier. It says several attacks on its territory have been launched from Afghan soil – a charge Taliban officials in Kabul deny.

So does this mean border tensions between the two countries will continue to escalate?

And where does this leave the 300 million people on both sides caught in the crossfire?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah – former secretary to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government’s Department of Home and Tribal Affairs and retired inspector general of the Pakistan police

Obaidullah Baheer – adjunct lecturer at American University of Afghanistan

Kathy Gannon – journalist and former news director of The Associated Press for Afghanistan and Pakistan