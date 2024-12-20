What are the implications of Israel’s attacks on Yemen?

Houthi forces carry out attacks on Israel since start of its war on Gaza.

Israel has carried out air strikes on Yemen, and Houthi forces there have launched missiles at Tel Aviv.

Attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon and the removal of Bashar al-Assad in Syria have put the Houthis’ key ally, Iran, under more pressure.

So how might all this affect Yemen?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Farea Al Muslimi – research fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa programme

Nabeel Khoury – former US diplomat and deputy chief of mission to Yemen

Sultan Barakat – professor of public policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University