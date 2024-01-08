Video Duration 28 minutes 28 seconds
What international solidarity exists with journalists under Israeli attack?
More journalists killed in three months of Gaza war than in all of World War II or Vietnam War.
Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Dahdouh and fellow journalist Mustafa Thuraya were killed in an Israeli air strike on Dahdouh’s car on Sunday.
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has documented the killing of 102 journalists and the injury of 71 others by Israeli forces since hostilities began in October.
Why have so many journalists been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza?
And what’s the reaction of the world’s media?
Presenter:
Adrian Finighan
Guests: Tim Dawson – deputy secretary general of the International Federation of Journalists
Ali Abunimah – founder of the Electronic Intifada
Jodie Ginsberg – president of the Committee to Protect Journalists
Published On 8 Jan 2024