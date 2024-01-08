What international solidarity exists with journalists under Israeli attack?

More journalists killed in three months of Gaza war than in all of World War II or Vietnam War.

Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Dahdouh and fellow journalist Mustafa Thuraya were killed in an Israeli air strike on Dahdouh’s car on Sunday.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has documented the killing of 102 journalists and the injury of 71 others by Israeli forces since hostilities began in October.

Why have so many journalists been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza?

And what’s the reaction of the world’s media?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests: Tim Dawson – deputy secretary general of the International Federation of Journalists

Ali Abunimah – founder of the Electronic Intifada

Jodie Ginsberg – president of the Committee to Protect Journalists