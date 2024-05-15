Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: New Nakba as hundreds of thousands flee attacks
Palestinians on Wednesday mark the 76th year of their mass expulsion from what is now Israel, with many fearing the war on Gaza repeats their painful history on an even more cataclysmic scale.
- Fierce gun battles rage in northern Gaza’s Jabalia and southern Rafah as Israeli military incursions intensify against Palestinian armed groups. Hamas and Israel’s army both claim significant enemy casualties.
- At least 82 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, the highest death toll in a single day in many weeks, during relentless Israeli air attacks.