Is Israel’s war on Gaza a watershed moment in history?
The Israeli military carries out unprecedented slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza while the world watches on.
Israel is driving ahead with its war on Gaza that many have called a genocide.
The vast majority of people it has killed are Palestinian civilians, while its military campaign is failing to destroy Hamas.
As the world watches, the Israeli army is carrying out its slaughter without restraint using Western-supplied weapons.
So, is this a pivotal point in history for both the Palestinian people and Israel?
Presenter: Neave Barker
Guests:
Michael Lynk – Former United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory
Tamer Qarmout – Professor of public policy specialising in Gaza at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
Raz Segal – Associate professor at Stockton University and specialist in Holocaust and genocide studies