What will be the outcome of the ICJ genocide case against Israel?
Israel has presented its defence at the International Court of Justice in response to genocide case brought by South Africa.
A two-day public hearing of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has concluded.
South Africa laid out a list of genocidal acts by Israel on the first day of hearing on Thursday – while Israel defended itself on Friday.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 100
Namibia condemns Germany for defending Israel in ICJ genocide case
A ‘cultural genocide’: Which of Gaza’s heritage sites have been destroyed?
Now, the court has begun deliberations.
It will decide whether South Africa’s case is strong enough to issue a provisional measure to stop the Israeli military’s attacks on Gaza.
So, what’s the likely outcome of this case?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Cathy Powell – Associate professor in public law at the University of Cape Town
Hassan Ben Imran – Board member of Law for Palestine, a non-profit human rights organisation
Michael Becker – Assistant professor of international human rights law at Trinity College Dublin and a former staffer at the ICJ