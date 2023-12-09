Does the US run the risk of complicity in war crimes in Gaza?

Rights groups criticise the US after it vetoes UN Security plan for an immediate ceasefire.

The United States has again vetoed a UN Security Council draft proposal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Washington’s move has been condemned around the globe.

Jordan reflected the view of many critics, by calling the veto a licence for Israel to carry on with a massacre.

How will the US’s stance affect its relations with Arab allies? And as some rights group say, does it risk being complicit in war crimes?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Sari Bashi – Programme director for Israel-Palestine, Human Rights Watch

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor, Jadaliyya, an independent online magazine for the Arab Studies Institute

Mark Seddon – Director, Centre for UN Studies, University of Buckingham