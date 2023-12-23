Will motion passed by UN Security Council on Gaza have any impact?
Resolution on aid has been watered down to avoid a US veto and omits call for an end to hostilities.
The United Nations Security Council has passed a motion on the war on Gaza.
It comes after two months of Israeli attacks that have killed more than 20,000 Palestinians.
The resolution – weakened by pressure from the United States – calls for more aid but not for Israel to stop its bombardment.
So, will it have any impact?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Scott Lucas – professor of US and international relations at University College Dublin and founder and editor of online news site EA Worldview
Dmitry Babich – political analyst at the InoSMI internet media project in Moscow
Maleeha Lodhi – former Pakistan permanent representative and ambassador to the UN