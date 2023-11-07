Countries cut off diplomatic ties with Israel in response to Gaza war

Will diplomatic pressure force the US and Israel’s other Western allies to reconsider their support for the war?

Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip has entered its second month.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to authorities in Gaza, and large swathes of the territory have been reduced to rubble.

As public anger grows around the world over the soaring death toll and a growing humanitarian crisis, Israel is facing a diplomatic backlash.

South Africa and Bolivia have severed relations with it, and several other countries are recalling their ambassadors and embassy staff.

This is seriously setting back Israel’s efforts in recent years to establish relations with many nations that boycotted it for decades.

So can these diplomatic moves pressure US and Israel’s other Western allies to push it to at least agree to a humanitarian ceasefire?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Maleeha Lodhi – former Pakistani ambassador to the United Kingdom, United States and United Nations

Jawad Anani – former deputy prime minister and foreign minister in Jordan

Kealeboga Mapunye – professor of African politics at the University of South Africa