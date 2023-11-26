What can be done to extend Gaza’s fragile truce?

Calls grow louder to extend a fragile pause in fighting and allow more aid into Gaza.

After weeks of intense Israeli bombardment, a humanitarian truce is being used to exchange dozens of detainees and captives between Israel and Hamas.

But that deal hit a snag on Saturday, when a disagreement led to several hours of delay in releasing captives.

So, with a great deal of mistrust on both sides, how do mediators ensure both Israel and Hamas play their part?

And what are the logistical implications of facilitating such an agreement?

Can it be extended beyond the four days agreed upon?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Alastair Crooke – Founder of the Conflicts Forum and veteran negotiator

Fabrizio Carboni – Near and Middle East regional director for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Nimer Sultany – Advisory committee at the Centre for Palestine Studies at SOAS University of London