How can Israel’s blockade and destruction of Gaza be stopped?

Israel is blocking essential supplies while destroying neighbourhoods in relentless bombing.

Israel’s siege and destruction of Gaza is a “humanitarian catastrophe” for the enclave’s 2.3 million people.

Those are the United Nations’ words, as it warns that cutting off water, food, fuel and electricity is a war crime.

So what can stop such a collective punishment?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Mansour Shouman – resident of Gaza

Bushra Khalidi – Oxfam policy lead in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel

Riham Jafari – ActionAid communications and advocacy coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory