How can Israel’s blockade and destruction of Gaza be stopped?
Israel is blocking essential supplies while destroying neighbourhoods in relentless bombing.
Israel’s siege and destruction of Gaza is a “humanitarian catastrophe” for the enclave’s 2.3 million people.
Those are the United Nations’ words, as it warns that cutting off water, food, fuel and electricity is a war crime.
So what can stop such a collective punishment?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Mansour Shouman – resident of Gaza
Bushra Khalidi – Oxfam policy lead in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel
Riham Jafari – ActionAid communications and advocacy coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory
Published On 29 Oct 2023