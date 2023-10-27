More than 3,000 children have been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.

What trauma do children suffer in Israel’s war on Gaza?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Tanya Haj-Hassan – Paediatric intensive care doctor who has worked in Gaza

Jason Lee – Country director for Save the Children in the occupied Palestinian territories

Yara Eid – Journalist who spent her childhood in Gaza