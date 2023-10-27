Video Duration 28 minutes 20 seconds
What trauma do children suffer in Israel’s war on Gaza?
More than 3,000 children have been killed since Israel launched a relentless bombardment on the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Tanya Haj-Hassan – Paediatric intensive care doctor who has worked in Gaza
Jason Lee – Country director for Save the Children in the occupied Palestinian territories
Yara Eid – Journalist who spent her childhood in Gaza
Published On 27 Oct 2023