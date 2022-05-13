Can Palestinians win public opinion after killing of Shireen?

The Israeli army beats mourners participating in Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral.

A funeral has been held at a church in occupied East Jerusalem for veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Shireen was killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday.

She was shot in the head in the occupied West Bank while covering raids by Israeli soldiers in Jenin.

Shireen was buried next to her parents in a cemetery near Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday.

Before her funeral service, Israeli forces attacked mourners carrying her coffin.

Now that she has been laid to rest, can Palestinians use her death to highlight Israel’s crimes and win the battle for global public opinion?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Munir Nuseibah, professor of international law at Al-Quds University.

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories and an affiliate scholar of Georgetown University.

Akiva Eldar, political analyst and a contributor for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.