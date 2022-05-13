In Pictures

Photos: Israeli forces attack Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

The veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while she was on assignment in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Violence erupts between Israeli security and mourners carrying the coffin of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh out of a hospital, before being transported to a church and then her resting place, in Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022
Abu Akleh’s killing has sent shockwaves throughout the Arab world and led to an outpouring of emotion across the West Bank and Gaza. [Ahmad Gharabali/AFP]
Israeli police have stormed the grounds of a Jerusalem hospital to forcibly prevent a funeral march for Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera journalist who was killed by Israeli forces while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin on Wednesday.

TV images on Friday showed Abu Akleh‘s coffin nearly falling to the ground as police grabbed Palestinian flags from the crowd close to the procession outside St Louis French Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Reporting from the scene, Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan said the Israeli forces targeted mourners because they did not want them to walk with Abu Akleh’s coffin.

Police hit mourners holding the coffin with batons, almost causing it to drop, before eventually allowing it to be moved in a hearse. At least four people were arrested.

 

Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli security forces stand guard, during her funeral in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Family and friends carry the coffin of Abu Akleh, who was killed on Wednesday, aged 51. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Israeli security forces wait before the beginning of the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli police arrested at least four people during the funeral service for Abu Akleh. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Israeli security forces surround a vehicle carrying the casket of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akle out of a hospital, as Palestinian mourners toss rose petals, before being transported to a church and then her resting place, in Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022. - Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on May 11, 2022 while covering a raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was among Arab media's most prominent figures and widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Israeli security forces surround a vehicle carrying the casket of Abu Akleh out of the St Louis French Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. before being transported to a church and then her resting place in Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, as clashes erupted with Israeli security forces, during her funeral in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Abu Akleh was to be buried next to her parents at the nearby Mount Zion Protestant Cemetery. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Violence erupts between Israeli security forces and Palestinian mourners carrying the casket of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akle out of a hospital, before being transported to a church and then her resting place, in Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022. - Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on May 11, 2022 while covering a raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was among Arab media's most prominent figures and widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Commentators said the Israeli forces' attack on mourners was "shocking but not surprising". [Ahmad Gharabali/AFP]
Israeli security forces stand guard in front of the hospital where Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akle is kept, before her casket is transported to a church and then her resting place, in Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022. - Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on May 11, 2022 while covering a raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was among Arab media's most prominent figures and widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has said that he would take Abu Akleh’s case to the International Criminal Court in an effort to get justice for the veteran reporter. [Ahmad Gharabali/AFP]
Violence erupts between Israeli security forces and Palestinian mourners carrying the casket of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akle out of a hospital, before being transported to a church and then her resting place, in Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022. - Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on May 11, 2022 while covering a raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was among Arab media's most prominent figures and widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
Israel forbids public displays of Palestinian flags and often storms individuals who hoist them at rallies or protests in the city. “When Shireen’s car carrying the casket actually came in, there was a Palestinian flag on display in the back of the car. The Israeli police actually smashed that window in and took the flag," Al Jazeera's Imran Khan said. [Ahmad Gharabali/AFP]