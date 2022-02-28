Ukraine’s military says Russian forces are ‘continuing shelling in all directions’ as Kyiv and Moscow prepare for talks on Belarus border.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are due to begin on Monday morning near the Belarusian border, reports TASS news agency.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the next 24 hours are a “crucial period” for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military says Sunday was a “difficult time” for its troops and that Russian forces “continue shelling in almost all directions”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert.

Kharkiv governor says Ukrainian troops have full control of the country’s second-largest city after street fighting with Russian forces.

More than 360,000 people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s assault, the UN says.

Russia’s invasion kills 352 civilians, 14 children

Ukraine’s health ministry has said 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

It also said that 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

9 mins ago (01:47 GMT)

NATO, US, must take Putin announcement ‘seriously’: Analyst

Jim Walsh, an expert in international security and a Research Associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program, said NATO and the US have to take Putin’s announcement on placing Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert “seriously”.

“If an adversary goes on nuclear alert, and you are a target of that, then you’re going to begin to make preparations in case your adversary moves higher along the alert chain,” Walsh told Al Jazeera. “But I think politically, it’s hard to believe that anyone takes it seriously,” he said.

“My guess is … that, in particular, people in the Pentagon military officials are reaching out to their counterparts in Russia in quiet closed conversations. I think back channel communication, reassurance – that’ll be the main emphasis, at least in the US and in NATO, because there’s obviously no reason for this to be to escalate into a nuclear war and less, one side just miscalculates misreads makes mistakes,” he added.

“So, communication will be one of the main ways to respond to this.”

35 mins ago (01:22 GMT)

Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine

Alphabet Inc’s Google confirmed it has temporarily disabled in Ukraine some Google Maps tools which provide live information about traffic conditions and how busy different places are.

The company said it had taken the action for the safety of local communities in the country, after consulting with sources including regional authorities.

35 mins ago (01:21 GMT)

European subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank ‘failing or likely to fail’: ECB

The European subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Sberbank is likely to fail in the wake of sanctions, the European Central Bank has said.

“The European Central Bank (ECB) has assessed that Sberbank Europe AG and its two subsidiaries in the banking union, Sberbank d.d. in Croatia and Sberbank banka d.d. in Slovenia, are failing or likely to fail owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation,” the ECB said in a statement.

35 mins ago (01:21 GMT)

EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as a member: ‘They are one of us’

Ukraine belongs in the European Union and the bloc would like to see the country be a part of it in time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has told Euronews.

“Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in,” Von der Leyen said.

Her comments came hours after the 27-nation EU decided to supply weapons to Ukraine, a first in the bloc’s history.

2 hours ago (00:23 GMT)

Satellite images show new military activity

US company Maxar Technologies has released a series of new satellite images that appear to show a large deployment of Russian ground forces, including tanks moving in the direction of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, from approximately 64km (40 miles) away.

The images showed a deployment comprised of hundreds of military vehicles and extending more than 3.25 miles (5 km).

The convey was situated northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv and contained fuel, logistics and armored vehicles including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery, Maxar said.

A satellite image shows Russian ground forces northeast of Ivankiv heading in the direction of Kyiv, Ukraine, February 27, 2022 [Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters]

2 hours ago (00:17 GMT)

Bolsonaro won’t condemn Putin, says Brazil will remain neutral

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has declined to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, while departing from his government’s official stance at the United Nations to say Brazil would remain neutral.

Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, recently snubbed US entreaties not to visit Putin in Moscow ahead of the invasion, and angered Western allies by saying he was “in solidarity with Russia,” without elaborating.

At a press conference, Bolsonaro said Brazil will remain neutral in the conflict, noting Russia and Ukraine were “practically brother nations”.

“We will not take sides, we will continue being neutral, and help with whatever is possible,” Bolsonaro said. “A big part of Ukraine’s population speaks Russian.”

2 hours ago (00:12 GMT)

Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskyy tells UK’s Johnson

Zelensyy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.

2 hours ago (00:10 GMT)

Ukrainian military says Sunday was difficult for its forces

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces described Sunday as “a difficult time” for the military, saying Russian troops “continue shelling in almost all directions”.

In an English-language post on Facebook, the general staff said defence force members in the Vasylkiv military air base south west of Kyiv were resisting artillery strikes and Russian attacks.

2 hours ago (00:08 GMT)

Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning, says TASS

Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will begin in the morning on Monday, a source has told Russian news agency TASS.

“It is not a postponement. The meeting will begin in the morning. The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics,” the source said.

Ukrainian and Russian officials are due to meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s office said earlier.

