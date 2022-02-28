In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Romania providing warm welcome to refugees from Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 67.000 Ukrainians have found refuge in Romania.

A Ukrainian mother takes a break to feed her baby at the temporary shelter tents nearby the Siret border crossing.
A Ukrainian mother takes a break to feed her baby at the temporary shelter tents near the Siret border crossing. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
By Alexandra Radu
Published On 28 Feb 2022

Siret, Romania – More than 67,000 people from Ukraine have entered Romania since the start of the Russian invasion last week, according to the Romanian government.

Many of them are elderly people or women travelling with their children after the Ukrainian parliament declared martial law, prohibiting men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

The refugees have arrived in Romania not only from cities near the border but from all across Ukraine, some travelling for two days to cross the border.

In Siret, northern Romania – the busiest border crossing between the two countries – long queues of cars were seen, with some people spending the night in the fields, waiting to cross the border.

On the Romanian side, hundreds of volunteers from civil society, the Romanian emergency inspectorate and Romanian firefighters provide immediate relief, including food, mobile phone sim cards and free transportation to various cities in Romania.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Romania after crossing the border at Siret, the busiest border crossing between the two countries.
Ukrainian refugees arrive in Romania after crossing the border at Siret, the busiest border crossing between the two countries. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Romanian firefighters are building tents at the Siret border crossing to provide temporary shelter for the refugees waiting for transportation to other parts of the country.
Romanian firefighters building tents at the Siret border crossing to provide temporary shelter for refugees waiting for transportation to other parts of the country. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A representative of the Romanian gendarmerie guides newly arrived refugees towards the volunteers providing food and transportation.
A representative of the Romanian gendarmerie guides newly arrived refugees towards the volunteers providing food and transportation. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Sofia, 11 years old, from Chernivtsi, holds her favorite toy after arriving in Romania at Siret with her mother and brother.
Sofia, 11, from Chernivtsi, holds her favourite toy after arriving at Siret with her mother and brother. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Iustina Chiorescu, 18 years old, volunteers for distributing warm beverages for newly arrived refugees. “When people first arrive you can see the worry in their eyes, so I am glad I can bring a bit of relief. When I give them a warm coffee or tea sometimes I see the look on their face changing”, said Iustina, who is participating for the first time in a humanitarian relief action.
Iustina Chiorescu, 18, volunteers to distribute hot drinks to newly arrived refugees. “When people first arrive you can see the worry in their eyes, so I am glad I can bring a bit of relief. When I give them a warm coffee or tea sometimes I see the look on their face changing,” said Iustina, who is participating for the first time in a humanitarian relief action. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Diana and her two children reached the Romanian border at Siret after a six hours journey from Cernauti, their home town. “Now we are waiting for my mother's papers to be completed so she can join us. She doesn't have a biometric passport, so the officers at the border are preparing the documents for her now”, Diana said.
Diana and her two children reached Siret after a six-hour journey from Cernauti, their hometown. “Now we are waiting for my mother's papers to be completed so she can join us. She doesn't have a biometric passport, so the officers at the border are preparing the documents for her now,” Diana said. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
A Ukrainian mother tends to her children after the long journey in a temporary shelter tent nearby the Siret border crossing.
A Ukrainian mother tends to her children after the long journey in a temporary shelter tent nearby the Siret border crossing. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Women chat wrapped in blankets while waiting for transportation from the Siret border crossing to other towns in Romania.
Ukrainian women wait for transportation from the Siret border crossing to other towns in Romania. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Apart from the Ukrainian refugees, hundreds of students from Nigeria, Ghana, India have entered Romania on their journey to their home countries.
Apart from the Ukrainian refugees, hundreds of students from Nigeria, Ghana and India have entered Romania on their journey home. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A volunteer gives sweets to a child shortly after him and his mother arrived in Romania.
A volunteer gives sweets to a child shortly after he and his mother arrive in Romania. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A girl holding her dog waits together with her family for the departure of a bus that takes refugees to towns nearby Siret.
A girl holding her dog waits with her family for the departure of a bus that takes refugees to towns near Siret. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]