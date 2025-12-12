FIFA World Cup 2026

Fans slam FIFA, demand halt to ‘extortionate’ 2026 World Cup ticket sales
Supporter groups say soaring prices threaten to turn 2026 tournament into ‘Corporate Games’.
Supporter groups say soaring prices threaten to turn 2026 tournament into ‘Corporate Games’.
Head coach Ghalenoei is part of the delegation attending the draw despite saying they would boycott it over visa issues.
US travel bans and immigration policies seem to contradict the welcoming spirit envisioned for the World Cup tournament.
US President Donald Trump will play a key part in one of the highest-profile World Cup draws in FIFA history.
The group classification of the 48 teams at next year’s World Cup finals will be determined at the FIFA draw in the US.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being staged in United States, Canada and Mexico, with Washington DC hosting December’s draw.
Al Jazeera answers all the key questions around football’s 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Al Jazeera’s breakdown of the qualified teams, playoffs and shock omissions from the FIFA World Cup in North America.
Spain finish unbeaten at the top of Group E despite being given genuine scare by Turkiye, who will compete in playoffs.
Germany and Netherlands went on goal sprees as they wrapped up FIFA World Cup qualification on the final matchday.
Group E leaders Spain aim to qualify for direct entry into next year’s World Cup with a final takedown of Turkiye.