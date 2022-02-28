As the Russian offensive enters its fifth day, we take a look at the key events during the day.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are due to begin on Monday morning near the Belarus border, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the next 24 hours are “crucial”.

Russian forces have pressed into Ukraine from the north, east and south since the start of the invasion that was launched last week.

Below are the key moments from Monday, February 28, the fifth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Blasts in Kyiv

Blasts were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and in the second-biggest city of Kharkiv in the morning, Ukrainian officials said, while a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

Ukraine says Russian troops ‘reduced pace’

The Ukrainian military said that Russian troops had slowed down “the pace of the offensive”.

Talks venue is ‘ready’

Belarus said it had prepared the venue for the expected talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia. “The arrival of delegations is expected,” the Belarusian foreign ministry said on social media, releasing a picture of a long table with Russian and Ukrainian flags.

Russian central bank scrambles

Russia’s central bank announced a slew of measures to support domestic markets as it scrambled to manage the fallout from the sanctions.

The Vatican says ready to help

The Vatican is ready to “facilitate dialogue” between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, its top diplomat said.

