Turkey's military operation in Syria: All the latest updates

Heavy fighting continues as Turkey presses ahead with its military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, now in its seventh day.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the offensive aims to remove the Kurdish-led forces from the border area and create a "safe zone" to which millions of Syrian refugees can be returned.

The move came after the United States announced it was withdrawing its troops from the area, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), its main ally in the battle against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group, without US military support.

Tuesday, October 15

Volkswagen delays decision on new Turkey factory over Syria conflict

A spokesperson for the German carmaker said the company is delaying a decision over whether to build a new factory in Turkey over Ankara's operation in northeastern Syria.

While an announcement had been expected on a new factory worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and bringing 4,000 jobs, "the Volkswagen board has delayed the decision. We are carefully observing the present situation and view current developments with concern," the spokesman said.

Syrian army deploys in northern Syria city of Manbij: State TV

Syrian government troops have deployed inside the northern city of Manbij, Syria's Ikhbariya state TV reported.

The broadcast showed what it said were residents of Manbij celebrating the arrival of government troops.

Erdogan vows no ISIL fighters will escape Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed not to allow any ISIL fighters to escape from northern Syria, in an editorial published on Tuesday, following fears from Western nations over its offensive in the region.

"We will ensure that no ISIS fighters leave northeastern Syria," Erdogan wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

But he added that Western countries were hypocritical to worry that Turkey's operation against Kurdish fighters risked a mass escape of ISIL fighters.

Monday, October 14

Top US Republican says Trump's sanctions 'do not go far enough'

Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said President Donald Trump's economic sanctions against Turkey did not go far enough.

"We appreciate the administration's planned sanctions, but it does not go far enough to punish Turkey for its egregious offences in Syria," McCaul's office said in a statement.

US Senator supports Trump on Turkey sanctions

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been critical of President Donald Trump's decision to pull American troops out of northeast Syria, said he strongly supported Trump's decision to sanction Turkey over its invasion of Syria.

"The president's team has a plan and I intend to support them as strongly as possible, and to give them reasonable time and space to achieve our mutual goals," Graham said in a statement.

Pentagon chief to press NATO allies to act against Turkey

Mark Esper, the US defence secretary, has said he will meet with NATO allies next week to press them to take "diplomatic and economic measures" in response to Turkey's operation into Syria.

In a statement, Esper said Turkey's military action "was unnecessary and impulsive" and could result in the resurgence of ISIL.

UK reviewing arms export licences to Turkey: Report

The United Kingdom is reviewing all arms export licences to Turkey amid mounting concern over Ankara's cross-border military push, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed officials.

British ministers have suspended issuing new licences for weapons sales to Turkey while the review is being conducted, the newspaper added.

The report came after Italy, the top arms exporter to Turkey last year, joined a ban on selling weapons and ammunition to Ankara after a weekend decision by France and Germany to suspend sales, and Spain signalled it was ready to do so.

Trump: US to impose sanctions on Turkey

US President Donald Trump said he would "soon" impose a package of sanctions on Turkey over the latter's military offensive in Syria.

"The United States will aggressively use economic sanctions to target those who enable, facilitate and finance these heinous acts in Syria," Trump said in a statement.

"I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey's economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path," he added.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump Regarding Turkey's Actions in Northeast Syria

Trump also said that US troops coming out of Syria would redeploy and remain in the region to monitor the situation and help prevent the revival of ISIL.

Erdogan and Macron discuss Syria in phone call

The Turkish presidency said Erdogan held a phone conversation with Emmanuel Macron during which he explained to the French president the goals of Ankara's operation in northeastern Syria.

Erdogan told his French counterpart the operation would contribute to regional and global peace and stability, according to the presidency.

European Union countries agreed earlier in the day to limit arms exports to Turkey over its offensive, prompting condemnation from Ankara, even as they stopped short of a bloc-wide embargo against the NATO ally.