Trump to soon impose sanctions, stop trade deal with Turkey

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would authorise sanctions against Turkish officials, stop negotiating with Turkey on a $100bn trade deal, and boost tariffs on the country's steel to 50 percent over Ankara's military operation in northeast Syria.

Turkey launched the cross-border assault on Kurdish fighters on Wednesday after Trump withdrew some US troops from the region, drawing sharp criticism from fellow Republicans who accused him abandoning allies who fought against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS).

Trump's statement promising an executive order "soon" did not specify individuals but said it would enable Washington to impose "powerful additional sanctions" on those who may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing displaced persons from returning home and forcibly repatriating refugees.

"I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey's economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path," Trump said in a statement he released on Twitter.

"Turkey's military offensive is endangering civilians and threatening peace, security and stability in the region," he said.

"I have been perfectly clear with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan: Turkey's action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and setting conditions for possible war crimes," he added. "Turkey must ensure the safety of civilians, including religous and ethnic minorities, and is now, or may be in the future, responsible for the ongoing detention of ISIS terrorists in the region."

US troop withdrawal

Trump's announcement came as US politicians ramped up their pressure on the administration to take action over Turkey's military operation, now in its sixth day.

Erdogan said the offensive is aimed at removing the Kurdish-led forces from the border area and create a "safe zone" to which millions of Syrian refugees can be returned.

Trump reiterated he would pull the remaining US troops out of Syria, apart from a small group in the southern part of the country, and said they would be redeployed elsewhere in the region to monitor the situation.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Sunday that the US withdrawal would be done carefully to protect the troops and to ensure that no US equipment was left behind. He declined to say how long that might take.

Earlier on Monday, Trump defended his decision to withdraw US troops, tweeting: "I said to my Generals why should we be fighting for Syria ... and Assad to protect the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China or Napoleon Bonaparte".

Trump added: "I would much rather focus on our Southern Border which abuts and is part of the United States of America."

Republican Lindsey Graham, who is usually a Trump supporter, appeared to respond to those comments on Twitter, saying the US's "FIRST line of defense is the US military working with partners" in the Middle East to keep armed groups "over there so they can't hurt us here at home or hurt our allies like Israel".

Last week, Graham said he was planning on introducing a bill with Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen that would impose sanctions on the Turkish military.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who is also normally a staunch Trump supporter, said he was "gravely concerned" by events in Syria and Trump's response so far.

Withdrawing US forces from Syria "would re-create the very conditions that we have worked hard to destroy and invite the resurgence of ISIS," he said in a statement. "And such a withdrawal would also create a broader power vacuum in Syria that will be exploited by Iran and Russia, a catastrophic outcome for the United States' strategic interests."

Esper said on Monday that he would ask NATO allies to take "collective and individual diplomatic and economic measures in response to these egregious Turkish actions".

Battle for Manbij

Meanwhile in Syria, Turkish-backed rebel Syrian forces launched an operation to seize the strategic city of Manbij from Kurdish forces.

Monday's drive came as Syrian government troops started moving towards the country's border with Turkey after Damascus forged an agreement with the Kurdish-spearheaded Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fend off Ankara's military push, in a Russia-brokered deal that once again reshaped alliances in Syria's multilayered conflict.

The agreement with the Syrian government marked a major reversal for the Kurdish-led forces, a long-time ally of the US that was now seen as moving closer to Iran and Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's main military backers.

The return of Syrian government forces to the region - where the SDF has sought to create an autonomous federation - could meanwhile further cement al-Assad's hold over the country, and raise the risk of a direct clash confrontation between forces loyal to him and Turkish-led troops.

Erdogan, however, played down suggestions that his troops and allies would go to war with Russian-supported Syrian government forces, citing Monday Moscow's "positive approach". He added, however, that Turkey's operation against Kurdish forces will intensify as he announced Manbij as the next target of the offensive.