Turkey's military operation in Syria: All the latest updates

Heavy fighting continues as Turkey presses ahead with its military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria, now in its sixth day.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the offensive aims to remove the Kurdish-led forces from the border area and create a "safe zone" to which millions of Syrian refugees can be returned.

The move came after the United States announced it was withdrawing its troops from the area, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), its main ally in the battle against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) armed group, without US military support.

Turkey's defence ministry confirmed the first death among Turkey's soldiers on Friday, while heavy clashes between Turkish forces and the SDF are under way in Syrian border towns.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, October 14

France says securing military in Syria as US begins withdrawal

France has said it was taking measures to ensure the safety of its military and civilians in northeastern Syria as the United States begins to withdraw forces from the area.

France has been one of the main allies in the US-led coalition fighting ISIL.

"Measures will be taken in the coming hours to ensure the safety of French military and civilian personnel present in the zone as part of the international coalition fighting Islamic State and humanitarian action," the French presidency said in a statement after an emergency defence cabinet meeting. It did not provide further details.

A regional diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday that Paris was preparing to pull out its several hundred special forces. They are operating closely with Kurdish-led forces, who are now the target of Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria. French aid workers are also in the zone.

Sunday, October 13

Kurds announce deal with Damascus

The Kurdish administration in northern Syria announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara's offensive.

"In order to prevent and confront this aggression, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government... so that the Syrian army can deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)," the Kurdish administration said in a statement on its Facebook page.

In their statement the Kurds said that the agreement struck with the Damascus government "paves the way to liberate the rest of the Syrian cities occupied by the Turkish army such as Afrin", a majority Kurdish enclave in the northwest.

Syrian Kurds 'agree to allow Assad troops into Kobane'

General Ismet Sheikh Hasan, an official in Kurdish-controlled Kobane, told the Russian news agency RT that Syrian Kurds have reached an agreement with Russia to allow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's troops into Kobane.

Hassan, the minister of defense of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, also known as Rojava, said Russian and Syrian government troops could enter Kobane and Manbij by Sunday night to help secure the cities from a Turkish-led offensive in northern Syria.

"We agreed with the Russians and the [Assad] regime to enter Kobane tonight," Hassan told RT.

"We did everything we could," he said. "We have called upon the West [and] the Arab League but no one is coming to help, so we have no one other than ourselves to defend [Kobane].

"We agreed with the regime and the Russians to come to Kobane," he added.

Neither the SDF nor Russia have confirmed such an agreement exists.