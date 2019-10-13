Hundreds of ISIL prisoners escape Syrian camp, Kurds say

Hundreds of supporters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group have escaped from a camp in northeastern Syria amid an ongoing Turkish offensive in the Kurdish-controlled region, according to local authorities.

The ISIL affiliates fled the detention facility in Ain Issa on Sunday after attacking guards and storming its gates, the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria said in a statement.

Jelal Ayaf, a senior official at the camp, told local media that 859 people successfully escaped from the section of the facility housing foreign nationals.

Ayaf added that a few were recaptured, but also warned that "sleeper cells" had emerged from inside another part of the facility and carried out attacks. He described the situation as "very volatile".

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the numbers.

We spoke now with Jelal Ayaf, co-chair of Ayn Issa camp. He told us:



- 859 people successfully escaped from the foreigners section, a few others could be recaptured



- Sleeper cells emerged from inside 'open' IDP section, carrying out attacks, situation in camp very volatile pic.twitter.com/GKa1TV7NIJ — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) October 13, 2019

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) swept up thousands of suspected ISIL fighters and their family members in the United States-headed campaign against the armed group, which at its peak controlled vast swathes of territory in Syria and neighbouring Iraq under its self-proclaimed "caliphate".

The SDF has repeatedly warned it may not be able to maintain its various detention centres as it battles to repel Turkey's military advance and on Saturday said guarding prisoners kept at the sites would no longer be its priority amid Turkey's accelerating offensive.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed Sunday's claims of a prison break as "disinformation" aimed at provoking the US and other western countries, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

'Catastrophic' humanitarian crisis

Turkey meanwhile pressed ahead with its push against the SDF for a fifth consecutive day on Sunday, prompting the US to prepare the evacuation of about 1,000 of its troops from northern Syria.

Announcing the withdrawal, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the situation had become "untenable" for US forces stationed in the area and warned it "gets worse by the hour".

191013083950643

"We have American forces likely caught between two opposing advancing armies," he told US broadcaster CBS in a pre-taped interview which aired on Sunday.

Esper said that Washington had learned "in the last 24 hours" that the SDF was looking to "cut a deal" with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government and Russia, one of its main military backers, to "counterattack against the Turks".

He added that he was unable to provide a timeline for the withdrawal due to the rapidly changing situation on the ground, but two US defence officials told the Reuters news agency on Sunday that a small number of US troops had already left an outpost in Ain Issa.

Washington's seemingly imminent withdrawal from northern Syria comes after US President Donald Trump last weekend abruptly shifted policy and withdrew some US troops deployed to support SDF fighters in the battle against ISIL.

Trump's decision in turn effectively helped open the door for Turkey to launch its offensive, which Erdogan says is aimed at creating a so-called "safe zone" freed of Kurdish fighters along his country's border with Syria.

Ankara views the main fighting element of the SDF - the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) - as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey launched its cross-border offensive into northeastern Syria on Wednesday [Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]

Erdogan also plans to resettle some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey in the envisaged buffer zone.

But his country's cross-border offensive has attracted rising international disapproval in recent days, with alarm bells raised around the world over concerns the operation could risk reviving ISIL and endanger civilians already beleaguered by Syria's eight-year civil war.

More than 130,000 people have been displaced from the key Syrian border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain and surrounding areas as a result of the fighting, the United Nations said on Sunday, while scores of civilians have been killed.

Sara Kayyali, a Syria researcher for global advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW), described the unfolding humanitarian crisis as "catastrophic".

"These people essentially have nowhere to go," Kayyali told Al Jazeera from the Jordanian capital, Amman.

"[And] when you take this in the larger context of Syria, where the country is already under strain from a different displacement crisis in the northwest, this means that humanitarians' ability to respond to the crisis is severely constrained."

'New map' emerging

Shrugging off the mounting criticism, Erdogan has pledged Turkey "will not stop" the offensive "no matter what anyone says".

At a news conference in Istanbul on Sunday, he said the operation would stretch from Kobane in the west to Hasaka in the east, going some 30 kilometres (19 miles) into Syrian territory, "in line with the safe zone map which we declared previously".

Erdogan added that Turkish-led forces had killed 440 SDF fighters since the start of the push, and had so far captured 109 square kilometres (42 square miles) of terrain including 17 villages around Tel Abyad and four villages around Ras Al Ain. The SDF, meanwhile, put the number of its own forces killed at 45.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr, reporting from Akcakale on the Turkey-Syria border, said a "new map" was emerging in northeastern Syria given the gains made by Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebel forces.

"They are now in control of a 120 kilometre stretch of territory along the border," Khodr said.

"There are pockets of resistance here and there ... but Turkish-led forces have also pushed some 30-35km deep inside Syria reaching the strategic M4 highway - that critical supply line that all players in this conflict want to control," she added.

The M4 is the main highway running between Hassakeh and Ain Issa, the administrative centre of the Kurdish-held areas in northeastern Syria.